UPU highlights Azerbaijan's first professional female painter

As part of the "She Stamps" project, the Universal Postal Union has shared a publication about a postal block dedicated to the first woman in Azerbaijan to receive professional art education, Vajiha Samadova, Azernews reports citing the Universal Postal Union.

The postage stamp was issued by Azerpost and is timed to coincide with Vajiha Samadova's 100th anniversary. The stamp depicts a portrait of the artist and her art pieces.

Vajiha Samadova, born in 1924, was an eminent Azerbaijani artist known for her distinctive artistic style.

She made a significant mark in the history of fine art as Azerbaijan's first professional female painter.

The years between 1957 and 1963 were particularly fruitful for Samadova, during which she created artworks such as "Wedding in Lankaran", "Preparation for the Celebration" and "The Song."

In 1953, she painted a portrait of actress Leyla Badirbayli, which has been exhibited in the National Art Museum for 59 years.

Vajiha Samadova's portrait works include examples like "Self-portrait," "Portrait of Actress Leyla Badirbeyli," "Portrait of Sureyya Karimova," "Portrait of Sohbat Ibrahimova," "Young Violinist," "Portrait of Geologist Minure Mammadbayli," and others.

Her artworks were successfully demonstrated in Azerbaijan, Russia, Bulgaria, and other countries.

The exhibition hall of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union bears her name.

