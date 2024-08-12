Vatan music ensemble captivated audience in Poland [PHOTOS]

12 August 2024 11:51 (UTC+04:00)

Vatan music ensemble under the Khari-Bulbul World Azerbaijanis Cultural Association has totally captivated the audience at Podlaska Oktawa Kultur International Festival in Poland, Azernews reports.

With the support of the Khari-Bulbul World Azerbaijanis Cultural Association, the Azerbaijani musicians, including singer Safali Mirzaliyev, tar player Ruslan Zarbaliyev, kamancha player Parviz Farhadov, drummer Seyyar Teymurov have continuously held concerts and master classes in a number of Polish cities.

The biggest concert took place in the central street of Bialystok. Vatan music ensemble, which performed in front of about 2000 spectators, first greeted them in Polish.

The audience stood and applauded our musicians who made them enjoy Azerbaijani mugham and musical works.

After the concert, the musicians gave a detailed interview to the Polish State Television about the meaning of Kharibbulbul in their national clothes and the Azerbaijani mugham, and played the folk songs on the Polish radio.

The chairman of the Azerbaijani Diaspora in Poland, Sedat Shamilli, also attended the festival to support Vatan music ensemble.

Spectacular concert was also held in Krakow, where the Azerbaijani musicians sang the song "Garabagh" together with the audience. Each member of the Vatan music ensemble was awarded diplomas and valuable gifts.

The Azerbaijani representatives, winners of republican and international competitions, are teachers of Azerbaijan National Conservatory and Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts.

