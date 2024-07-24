Baku Youth Center to hold meeting with well-known balletmaster

24 July 2024 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku Youth Center will hold a meeting with well-known balletmaster, People's Artist Roza Jalilova on July 27, Azernews reports.

The event timed to the 95th anniversary of the People's Artist Roza Jalilova, is organized by IRELI Public Union with the support of the Baku Youth Center, the Culture Ministry and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The program of the meeting includes a conversation with Roza Jalilova and dance numbers.

Roza Jalilova was born on May 17, 1929 in Guba. In 1947, she graduated from the classical department of the Baku Choreography School with an honors diploma. She worked in the ballet troupe of the Azerbaijan Opera and Ballet Theater for two years.

In 1949, Roza Jalilova joined the Song and Dance Ensemble of the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall with the permission of the then artistic council.

In 1965-1975, Roza Jalilova led the dance group of this ensemble. She also worked as a choreographer for many years.

In 1988, she created the Gulustan Song and Dance Ensemble, which continues its brilliant activity to this day.

Roza Jalilova has represented Azerbaijan at international festivals held in Canada, China, USA, European countries, Turkey, Iraq, Ethiopia, Morocco and other countries for more than 30 years.

In addition to Azerbaijani dances, her repertoire included Arab, Persian, Indian dances and those of other nations of the world.

Roza Jalilova brought honor to the country not only as a dancer, but also as a teacher, who trained many talented students.

