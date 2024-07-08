TURKSOY artists deliver fantastic show [PHOTOS]

8 July 2024 16:45 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The guests of the 14th Silk Road International Music Festival have enjoyed a vibrant show delivered by TURKSOY artists and the Turkish Inegöl Folk Dance Ensemble, Azernews reports.

At the beginning of the concert held at Heydar Aliyev Center in Shaki, the spectators were informed about the activities of the Inegöl Folk Dance Ensemble.

Founded in 2021, Inegöl successfully represents Turkiye at major music events and festivals held in the country and abroad.

The ensemble took the third place at Lazgi International Folk Games Festival 2024, held in Uzbekistan.

It has been brought to attention that the collective, consisting of 40 people, participates in the Shaki festival with 12 dancers. The artistic director of the collective is Atilla Mert, his adviser is Fatih Şen.

Colorful dance show as well as the performances of People's Artist of Kazakhstan Bakhtiyar Taylakbayev and Kazakhstan's Cultural Worker Lara Rysbay, were warmly welcomed by the audience. The concert featured Azerbaijani, Turkish and Kazakh songs.

At the end of the concert, the festival's artistic director, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union, People's Artist Frangiz Alizade, and Azerbaijan's representative in TURKSOY Elchin Gafarli, expressed their gratitude to the artists for a fascinating concert.

On behalf of the festival organizers, the artists were presented with the symbolic symbol of the festival, as well as TURKSOY's commemorative gifts.

Note that TURKSOY has its roots in meetings held in 1992 in Baku and Istanbul, where the ministers of culture from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkiye, and Turkmenistan declared their commitment to cooperate in a joint cultural framework.

The International Organisation of Turkic Culture TURKSOY is the UNESCO of the Turkic World and was established in 1993 upon the signature of its founding agreement by the Ministers of Culture of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Turkiye.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz