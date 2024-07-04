National Drama Theater participates in Congress of Russian National Theaters [PHOTOS]

4 July 2024 12:31 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater has participated in the 2nd Congress of the Russian National Theaters and the 1st Summer Festival of National Theaters, which was held in Suzdal, Russia, Azernews reports.

Advisor to the Azerbaijan Culture Minister, Honored Artist Oleg Amirbayov joined the panel session "Enlightenment and Education: National Theaters as Points of Birth of New Meanings, while director of the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater, Honored Cultural Worker Ilham Asgarov took part in panel session themed "The Future of the National Theater: Balance of Traditions and Innovations."

It was noted that last year a creative program was prepared between Azdrama and the Alexandrinsky Theater, within the framework of which the Azerbaijani theater was presented at the St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum.

At the beginning of this year in Baku, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between the theaters, which provides for the development and strengthening of cooperation in the theater field, the preservation of national cultural values, and the exhibition "Selected Images of the Russian Stage" was organized and the large project "Alexandrinsky Theater School" was presented at with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

In September this year, tours will be organized between the two theaters. During the days of performances, an exhibition will open at the Alexandrinsky Theater telling about the history of the Azerbaijan National Theater. The established international relations will continue to develop, and this cooperation will contribute to the strengthening of Azerbaijani-Russian cultural ties.

The event was dedicated to the 1000th anniversary of Suzdal. The organizers were the Russian National Drama Theater (Alexandrinsky Theater) and the Russian Theater Workers' Union.

During the events, issues of development in the field of culture and art, issues of preserving languages ​​and original cultures, and the role and significance of modern theater in current realities were discussed. Particular attention was paid to the preservation and promotion of national traditions and national theaters, the development of the youth cultural movement, as well as the search for new forms of interaction to enrich the cultural heritage. The theatrical program included performances from the Alexandrinsky Theater and the national theaters of Mordovia, Chuvashia and Kalmykia.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz