Days of Russian Culture kick off in Baku [PHOTOS]

25 June 2024 16:28 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Days of Russian Culture have kicked off at Heydar Aliyev Palace in Baku, Azernews reports.

Well-known public, cultural, and artistic figures attended the opening ceremony of the event.

The Azerbaijan Deputy Culture Minister, Murad Huseynov, welcomed the guests of the opening ceremony.

Murad Huseynov stressed that Azerbaijani-Russian relations, including in the field of culture, are built on mutual understanding and friendship.

"In Azerbaijan, Russian culture is treated with great respect, and Azerbaijani culture is highly valued in Russia. The holding of the Culture Days and joint projects is a key factor in the cooperation of cultural and artistic figures of our countries, and also contributes to getting acquainted with the rich culture and history," Huseynov said .

Russian Deputy Culture Minister Andrey Malyshev expressed gratitude for the warm welcome of Russian artists.

"We haven't held cross-cultural days since 2019, and now we return to cross-events on an annual basis. Today's concert is also an indicator of our century-old friendship. I am convinced that the cultures of our two great countries will always be together, Malyshev said.

The opening ceremony was followed by a gala concert, "Russian Classics," with the participation of Honoured Artist of Russia Ivan Rudin, the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra.

The soloists of the concert were Maria Barakova (mezzo-soprano), Alexey Melnikov (piano), Sergey Dogadin (violin).

The guests of the event welcomed the concert program consisting of musical masterpieces by Russian composers Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Sergei Rachmaninoff, Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, Dmitry Shostakovich, with great enthusiasm.

The Days of Russian Culture in Azerbaijan will last until June 26.

