Ganja hosts concert dedicated to Honored Artist Gambar Huseynli [PHOTOS]

Ganja State Philharmonic Hall has hosted a musical evening dedicated to Honored Artist Gambar Huseynli, Azernews reports. The concert was organized within "Ganja and the people of Ganja".

The concert program titled "Ay işığında" (By the light of the moon) featured music pieces from the composer's repertoire.

Accompanied by the Folk Instruments Ensemble of the Philharmonic Hall, People's Artist Shahnaz Gashimova, Honored Artist Kamala Tagiyeva, Honored Cultural Worker Mehpara Jafarova, soloists Vusal Namazov, Zamina Nuriyeva, Azer Verdiyev, Samira Gadzhieva performed at the event.

Gambar Huseynli was born on April 16, 1916 in Ganja. Having lost his parents at an early age, he was left in the care of his older brother.

Since childhood, Gambar was surrounded by people from the musical and poetic world, and having a good memory, he knew many works by heart. He graduated from a music school in the tar class and became a student at the Ganja Pedagogical College.

One day, in 1932, the Eastern Symphony Orchestra came from Moscow on tour. The day before the concert, the tar performer unexpectedly fell ill and Gambar was offered to replace him. The young musician did an excellent job, thereby earning respect and honor.

Having graduated from the technical school with honors, he entered the Baku Music College in 1935. After graduation, Gambar Huseynli moved to Shusha, where he worked as the director of a music college.

In 1940, Gambar Huseynli returned to Baku, where, on the initiative of the great Uzeyir Hajibayli, he organized a saz musicians ensemble at the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall.

He became its conductor and artistic director. With the beginning of the Great Patriotic War, he started to conduct active concert activities, performing together with singers in various cities and regions of the republic.

With the support of famous writers Ahmad Javad and Huseyn Javaid, the composer becomes a victim of Stalinist repression and receives a four-year prison sentence. After his release in 1947-1951, he directed the Ganja State Philharmonic Society and wrote music for theatrical productions.

Gambar Huseynli is the author of various musical works, about 100 romances and songs, music and songs for performances.

The poetic basis was the writings and works of classics of Azerbaijani literature, such as Nizami, Nasimi, Fuzuli, Vagif, Natavan, Samad Vurgun, Jafar Jabbarli, Nabi Khazri, Bakhtiyar Vahabzade and many others.

The composer was glorified by his famous song "Cücələrim", which was translated into more than 100 languages ​​of the world, being the most famous children's song and the hallmark of Azerbaijan.

Gambar Huseynli died on July 31, 1961 and was buried in Ganja.

There is a memorial plaque installed on the house where the composer lived in Baku.

The Ganja Music College and one of the central streets in Ganja, where a statue of the composer was erected, are also named after him.

