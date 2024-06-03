Ganja State Philharmonic Hall presents project "Music Project" [PHOTOS]

3 June 2024 13:14 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Ganja State Philharmonic Hall has presented the project "Music Project" for the first time in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Open-air concert programs are being organized as part of the project in order to effectively organize leisure time for Ganja residents and guests of the city.

At the opening ceremony, a program of Azerbaijani folk songs was presented with the participation of the Goygol State Song and Dance Ensemble under the artistic direction of Sahil Guliyev and choreographer-ballet master Sanan Javadov.

The performances of soloists Zamina Nuriyeva, Khayal Aliyev, Shirkhan Jahangirov, Rovshan Mammadov, Ali Mammadov, Azer Vardiyev and Ilham Gasimov were greeted by the audience with great interest.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz