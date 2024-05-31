Baku to host Gala Ethno Festival

Gala State Historical and Ethnographic Reserve invites you to join Gala Ethno Festival from May 31 to June 2, Azernews reports.

The event is organized by Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve.

The three-day festival will feature interactive events, exhibitions, master classes and competitions for adults and children, reflecting the ancient traditions of the Azerbaijani people.

At the same time, Gala Ethno Bazaar and the exhibition titled "Gala in Historical Photographs" will be also organized as part of the event.

It is also planned to hold meetings with famous cultural figures under a 300-year-old pistachio tree in the courtyard of the "Potter's House", known as the 18th century monument of the Absheron village.

Holding of meetings on such topics as "Turkic tamga", "Art of ceramics", "Archaeology of Absheron" and "Easel and book graphics" will add a special atmosphere to the ethno cultural event.

Anyone interested in crafts and ancient professions will be able to take part in master classes on pottery, carpet weaving, painting, blacksmithing, patchwork (gurama), felt art, jewelry, stained glass, wood carving, ceramic painting, drawing techniques ebru and candle making, which will be organized for adults and children on the festival grounds.

Fans of traditional and ethnic sports will have the opportunity to take part in archery, mas-wrestling and board games such as backgammon, chess and checkers.

Ethnic and kids games as well as the interactive event "Create your own picture" will also be organized at the event to entertain children.

From the first day of the festival, the Gala Ethno Bazaar, in the style of a caravanserai, will open its doors to visitors, where traditional art will be exhibited. Guests of the Ethno Bazaar will also participate in the master classes.

Moreover, the participants of the event will be able to see exhibits, presented at the 9th From Waste to Art International Exhibition at From Waste to Art Museum, located on the territory of Gala State Historical and Ethnographic Reserve.

