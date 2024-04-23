Mugham Center to host concert dedicated to composer Faraj Garayev

23 April 2024 12:38 (UTC+04:00)

The International Mugham Center will host the concert titled "Homage a FQ" on April 23.

Organized by Baku Contemporary Music Society (BCMS), the concert marks the 80th anniversary of the Azerbaijani composer Faraj Garayev, Azernews reports.

During the concert, BCMS Ensemble, Farida Mammadova (soprano), Rena Fakhradova (piano), Sahib Pashazade (tar) will delight the audience with music pieces like "Three Bagatelles", "Tales of Tales or Yesterday's Tomorrow", "Mr. Ambassador is Ready to Go to Jaffa", "Sermon, Mugham and Prayer" under the baton of the conductor Orkhan Gashimov. Musicologist Sara Teymurova will address the audience prior to the concert.

Faraj Garayev paved a new path in the history of the Azerbaijani music with both his composing and teaching activities.

In 1966, he graduated from the Azerbaijan State Conservatory (now the Baku Music Academy ) in the class of his father, Professor Gara Garayev. After some time, he began teaching himself.

In 1999, Faraj Garayev became Professor at the Moscow State Conservatory.

The composer initiated and headed many contemporary music projects in Russia and Azerbaijan.

Faraj Garayev's works combined various musical concepts of the 20th century, as well as neoclassicism, serialism, pointillism, sonorostics, etc.

