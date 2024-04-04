People's Artist Elchin Azizov to give concert in Baku [PHOTO]

4 April 2024 10:44 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani People's Artist Elchin Azizov will give a concert at Heydar Aliyev Palace on April 3.

The long-awaited solo concert "Believe my song" will feature everyone's favourite songs - real poetry combined with brilliant music from the repertoire of the legendary compatriot Muslim Magomayev and other outstanding representatives of the classical stage, accompanied by the best pop-jazz musicians of Russia, Azernews reports.

Elchin Azizov has been a soloist with the Bolshoi Theatre since 2008.

He has successfully performed in Pyotr Tchaikovsky's "Iolanta", Sergei Prokofiev's "The Love for Three Oranges", Georges Bizet's "Carmen", Giuseppe Verdi's "Don Carlos," and so on.

Azizov is the winner of the 2nd Prize of the International Opera Singers Contest of Galina Vishnevskaya (2008) and the 4th Prize of the International Opera Singers Contest of Bulbul in Baku (2005). In 2021, the opera singer won the Stars of the Commonwealth Prize.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz