Azerbaijani national costumes on display in France [PHOTOS]

The Cultural Center under the Azerbaijani Embassy in France has hosted a concert "Dance of Symbols" and a display of national costumes "Garabagh - a legend of courage and beauty."

The event was organized by the embassy in partnership with the Association of Azerbaijan's Friends, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to France and the Principality of Monaco Leyla Abdullayeva addressed the event.

In her speech, the Azerbaijani Ambassador stressed the role of the women in Azerbaijan, their participation in building a modern society.

She recalled the creation of the Society for the Protection of Women in Baku back in 1902, then in 1904 – the Society for Promoting the Vocational Education of Women, as well as the opening in Baku of the first school for girls in the entire Muslim East.

Leyla Abdullayeva also briefed the event participants about the granting of women the right to vote and be elected in Azerbaijan in 1918, as well as the country's accession to the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women.

The Azerbaijani Ambassador noted the active participation of women in the country`s political and social life.

It was brought to the attention that the concert and display of the Garabagh national costumes will create for everyone an idea of Azerbaijan, located at the intersection of two continents, its culture, traditions and values.

One of the founders of the "Resm" jewelry brand Rasmina Gurbatova presented the "Concert of Symbols."

Jewelry from the Resm brand - Buta, Buta və Ay, Qoçbuynuzu, Zəfəran, Xarıbülbül, Xəmsə, Nar and others were presented on the screen.

Furthermore, Rasmina Gurbatova delighted the attendees with music pieces by Azerbaijani, French composers and songs of her own composition.

]he was accompanied on the synthesizer by the co-founder of the Culture Volunteers Public Association, well known composer and music director Babir Babirov.

The latest collection of the Baku House of National Clothing, founded by Konul Valibayli, was presented at the event. The collection, embodying elegance and courage, is dedicated to Garabagh region.

Garabagh costumes, which occupy a special place in Azerbaijan's national clothes, are an integral part of the rich cultural heritage of the region.

They reflect the traditions and customs, worldview, creativity, and national thinking of the people. These costumes are an invaluable asset of the Azerbaijani people. The Garabagh collection embodies the history and beauty of Karabakh. The collection was met with great interest.

While preserving elements of traditional ethnic clothing in its products, Baku House of National Clothing passes them on to a new generation.

The main purpose of adding elements of historical national costumes to everyday clothing is to ensure that it can be worn in everyday life, and not just on special occasions.

National costumes created by the Baku House of National Clothes are presented in the collections of many museums in Azerbaijan. Such collections of the Baku House as Borçalı, Şuşa, Şəki, Şirvan, Lənkəran are widely known.

