Kremerata Baltica Chamber Orchestra to give concert in Baku

Kremerata Baltica Chamber Orchestra will give a concert in Baku on May 5.

One of the most anticipated events of this concert season will take place at State Philharmonic Hall with the participation of violinist and contemporary musical figure Gidon Kremer and the Kremerata Baltica Chamber Orchestra, founded by him, Azernews reports.

A musician with an uncompromising artistic outlook, Gidon Kremer has gained a worldwide reputation as one of the most respected and sought-after artists of his generation.

Its wide repertoire includes works of both classics and works by composers of the 20th and 21st centuries.

No other soloist of his rank has defended the interests of modern composers and new violin music, as does Gidon Kremer.

He has collaborated with many contemporary authors, such as Alfred Schnittke, Arvo Part, Gia Kancheli, Sofia Gubaidulina, Valentin Silvestrov, Luigi Nono, Edison Denisov, Aribert Reimann, Peteris Vasks, John Adams, Victor Kissin, Michael Nyman, and Philip Glass. Many of them dedicated their works to him, the first performer of which was the Maestro himself

In this list, one cannot fail to mention the name of Azerbaijan's prominent composer, Gara Garayev, whose violin concerto Gidon Kremer included in his repertoire.

Gidon Kremer has recorded more than 120 albums and received many international awards, including the Ernst-von-Siemens Musikpreis, Bundesverdienstkreuz, Triumph Prize (Moscow), UNESCO Prize, and Una Vita Nella Musica - Artur Rubinstein. Additionally, in 2016, the Emperor of Japan awarded him the Imperial Praemium, equivalent to the Nobel Prize in music.

In 1997, Gidon Kremer founded the Kremerata Baltica Chamber Orchestra, which includes young musicians from the three Baltic countries.

Very soon, Kremerata Baltica Chamber Orchestra, became a world-class professional ensemble, confirming its high international reputation with performances at the world's leading concert venues.

During its existence, Kremerata Baltica has toured more than 50 countries and given over 1,000 concerts in Asia, Australia, the USA, Latin America, Russia, and Europe.

Many outstanding contemporary musicians performed with the group, including Jesse Norman, Mikhail Pletnev, Thomas Zeitmeyer, Yo-Yo Ma, and many others.

The musicians have recorded over 50 CDs, and in 2002 they won two awards - GRAMMY and ECHO.

Tickets can be purchased at all ticket offices in the city and online at iTicket.az.

