Book about Azerbaijani martyr Togrul Hajiyev presented in Baku [PHOTOS]

The Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater has hosted the event "Səhnədən səngərə" (From the stage to the trenches), dedicated to the memory of the martyr of the 44-day Patriotic War Togrul Hajiyev.

The event was organized by NGO Şəhid Analarına Dəstək! (Support for Mothers of Martyrs) with the support of the Culture Ministry, Azernews reports.

First, the National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played, the memory of the Azerbaijani martyrs was honored with a minute of silence.

As part of the event, Rufat Huseynli's book "From the stage to the trenches" dedicated to Togrul Hajiyev.

The evening featured speeches from the chairman of NGO Support for Mothers of Martyrs Jeyran Hasanova, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Elchin Gashimov, Honored Artist Sabuhi Jafarov, teachers, friends and colleagues of Togrul Hajiyev.

Togrul Hajiyev was born on December 24, 1996 in Baku. Since childhood, he was fond of music and dreamed of his native Fuzuli, which he knew about only from the memories of his parents.

The Hajiyev family are refugees from Fuzuli district. In August 1993, when Armenian aggressors were rampant in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, the Hajiyevs moved to Baku. In the capital, for many years they huddled in the territory of a former computer repair plant, and then for more than ten years - in a small room. Only in 2009 were they able to build their small house in Sulutepe and settle down.

Togrul Hajiyev studied at refugee school No. 18 in the Zangilan district, and went to music school with his brother. Toghrul was a very talented boy and won competitions several times. With high scores, he entered the Azerbaijan National Conservatory and graduated with honors from his bachelor's and master's degrees. He took part in various concert programs, was a teacher at children's music school No. 3 of the Fizuli region.

His father, Rufat, was a worker who fought in the First Garabagh War. In the winter of 1994, he was seriously wounded during the Horadiz operation. From the first days of the Second Garabagh War, Togrul Hajiyev went to the front as a private in active military service and fought valiantly against the Armenian occupiers. He became a martyr on October 10, 2020, during the liberation of his native Fuzuli district.

Togrul Hajiyev was posthumously awarded the medals Vətən uğrunda (For the Fatherland) and Füzulinin azad olunmasına görə (For the liberation of Fuzuli).

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz