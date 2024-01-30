'Books and Writers of Anniversary 2023' project winners awarded in Baku [PHOTOS]

Winners of the Republican project "Books and Writers-Jubilarians 2023" have been awarded in Baku.

The awarding ceremony took place at the National Academy of Sciences Central Scientific Library with the support of the Russian House in Baku, Azernews reports.

The event was attended by the head of the Rossotrudnichestvo office in Baku, Irek Zinnurov, the First Secretary of the Russian Embassy in Azerbaijan, Pavel Kuznetsov, the Chairman of the Russian community of Azerbaijan, MP Mikhail Zabelin, the Head of the Department at Baku State University, Irada Huseynova, the Director of the Central Scientific Library, Mammad Aliyev, and the Chairman of the Association of Teachers of Russian-speaking educational institutions in Azerbaijan, Lyubov Yakunina.

The audience was briefed about the Republican project "Books and Writers-Jubilarians 2023".

The main goals of the project are to spark children's interest in reading and introduce them to the literary legacies of Azerbaijani and Russian poets and writers.

The project involved not only schoolchildren and university students from different cities but also students of the Chechen State Pedagogical University and Astrakhan State University, as well as students of a private school named after Alexander Sergeevich Pushkin in Istanbul.

The event was hosted by theatre and film actress and teacher-accompanist of the Baku Choreographic Academy, Nigar Hasanzade.

The awarding ceremony was followed by an artistic part that featured performances by Günay Children's Theatre, Lalələr Dance Ensemble, students of the St. Petersburg State Conservatory Teymur Kazimov, students of the Russian language course at the Russian House, and students of school No. 145 in Baku.

----

