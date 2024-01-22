National Art Museum shows documentary dedicated to Black January [PHOTOS]

22 January 2024 10:38 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan National Art Museum has screened a documentary film, "Silahdaşlar", dedicated to the 34th anniversary of the January 20 tragedy.

The author of the script of the documentary film is People's Artist of Azerbaijan Ramiz Fataliyev, and the director is Honoured Artist Nizami Abbas, Azernews reports.

The film was produced by the Salnamfilm studio in 2019 and tells the story of the dedication of filmmakers who captured the tragic events of January 20, 1990.

After the film screening, the director of the National Art Museum, Honoured Cultural Worker Shirin Malikova, spoke about the historical significance of the events of January 20, 1990.

On January 20, 1990, hundreds of civilians were crushed or injured by the Soviet troops in Baku, upon an order from the USSR leadership that was trying to maintain the Communist regime in Azerbaijan and strangle the national liberation movement.

The invasion was launched at midnight and was committed with brutality. Some 137 people were killed, 611 were wounded, 841 were illegally arrested, and five went missing as a result of the intrusion of troops into Baku and other regions of the country.

