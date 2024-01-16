State Symphony Orchestra thrills audience with classical works [PHOTOS]

16 January 2024 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra has thrilled the audience with a spectacular concert program.

The orchestra performed under the baton of the artistic director and chief conductor, Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov, Azernews reports.

The concert soloist Honored Artist Alexey Miltykh (cello) performed Pyotr Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 2(C-moll, op.17), Bedrich Smetana's Vltava Symphonic Poem and Antonin Dvorak's Concerto for Cello and Orchestra (H-dur, op.104).

After thunderous applause, the orchestra performed an encore of Trepak from the ballet "The Nutcracker". The audience greeted the musical program with a storm of applause.

Note that the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra was formed in 1920 at the request of the prominent composer Uzeyir Hajibayli.

Many great works of world music such as those of G. Mahler, I. Stravinski, C. Debussy, A. Bruckner, J. Brahms and others occupy honorable place in the orchestra's repertoire.

Since 2007, the orchestra has been participating in summer festivals In Italy.

