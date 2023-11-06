Heads of Int'l Turkic Culture & Heritage Foundation & Turkic Academy expand partnership [PHOTOS]

6 November 2023 12:59 (UTC+04:00)

President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva and President of the Turkic Academy Shahin Mustafayev, have met with the Deputy Prime Minister, the Kazakh Minister of Foreign Affairs, Murat Nurtleu.

The meeting was organized as part of the 10th anniversary summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Astana, Azernews reports.

At the meeting, the sides discussed the projects implemented by the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and the Turkic Academy towards studying and transmitting to future generations the history, language, literature, and culture of the Turkic peoples.

The foundation activities and the academy were assessed as important contributions to the further strengthening of ties based on common values in the modern Turkic world.

The sides emphasized the significance of promoting the common heritage of the Turkic peoples and continuing the implementation of joint projects between the fraternal Turkic states.

It was brought to the attention that the Kazakhstan Foreign Affairs Department is always ready to support the initiatives of both organizations.

Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third nations.

The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs.

The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

