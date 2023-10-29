First Music Forum in Azerbaijan continues with panel sessions [PHOTOS]

First Music Forum in Azerbaijan continues with panel sessions

The forum is co-organized by Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry to mark the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.

Moderated by the artistic director of the Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra Turkar Gasimzada, the panel session "Music education in Azerbaijan - composition and performance schools" discussed "Achievements and difficulties of the country's music education system", "Higher music education: facing the demand for new professional orientations and specializations" ", "Performance problems of the composer's music: actual problems and their solutions", "Enrichment of the musical repertoire and renewal of the system of state orders for composers", "Problems of publishing, recording and broadcasting of the composer's music in Azerbaijan".

Within the panel session, Rector of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, Professor Jeyran Mahmudova, Head of the Science Sector of the Department of Science, Higher and Secondary Education at the Ministry of Science and Education Turkhan Suleyman, director of Uzeyir Hajibayli's House-Museum, composer, People's Artist Sardar Farajov, director of the Fikrat Amirov Music School No. 6, professor Adila Yusifova, chief conductor of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev, composer Tahir Ibishov, exchanged views on the mentioned topics, explored ways to solve existing problems, and answered the questions of forum participants.

At the panel, the main topics of discussion were the acquisition of composers' works, giving music orders to composers, printing works of young composers, the current state of music textbooks, existing problems in music schools, and proper promotion of our music on television channels.

Next panel session will discuss "Traditional music genres".

The first Music Forum in Azerbaijan has brought together well-known musicologists, composers, conductors and performers.

The panel sessions on music creation, tradition in music and its transmission, consumption and promotion of music, research of this field, choreography will be organized with the participation of the cultural community.

The opinions and proposals of experts will be summarized and reflected in the "Culture of Azerbaijan - 2040" Concept.

The Music Forum will run until October 31.

--

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz