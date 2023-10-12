Third Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival wraps up [PHOTOS]

12 October 2023 14:58 (UTC+04:00)

Third Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival has been held at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

The large-scale event was co-organized by the Culture Ministry, Heydar Aliyev Center, the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), the State Film Agency and Baku Media Center in connection with the proclamation of Azerbaijan's Shusha city the 2023 Cultural Capital of the Turkic World, Azernews reports.

President of Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva, officials, well-known artists of the Turkic world and other guests participated in the festival's closing ceremony.

Prior to the event, Arzu Aliyeva viewed the exhibition of Azerbaijani national costumes and posters of classic and modern films.

Next, a video highlighting the four-day festival was screened at the ceremony.

TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev made a speech and shared his impressions about the festival.

"Third Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival is a vivid manifestation of our strength, unity and brotherhood," he said.

"When we are in Azerbaijan, we feel the power of the sacred land. Here we feel the spirit of Khurshidbanu Natavan, Nizami Ganjavi, Uzeyir Hajibayli, Molla Panah Vagif, Gasim bay Zakir and Bulbul," said Sultan Raev.

TURKSOY Secretary General expressed confidence that the film industry will continue to unite the Turkic world and Turkic peoples decades later.

He added that the 3rd Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival is a great opportunity to promote films from the Turkic world.

Sultan Raev presented TURKSOY's special award to People's Artist Fakhraddin Manafov.

In his speech, the jury chairman People's Artist Vagif Mustafayev stressed the festival's importance.

Furthermore, Ahmet Sönmez's film "Yildiz tozu" (Turkiye) won the prize in "Best Feature Film" nomination. President of Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva presented the award to the winner.

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli handed the Crane Bird Award to the representative of Turkmenistan, symbolizing the transfer of the next Korkut Ata festival to the city of Anev, Turkmenistan.

Adil Karimli hailed the importance of the festival, and thanked everyone who contributed to this event.

Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival has been organized since 2021.

The festival's first edition took place in Istanbul, Turkiye. The film festival was organized for the second time in the city of Bursa.

The 3rd Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival in Baku welcomed film makers from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan, Gagauzia (Moldova), Tatarstan, Sakha-Yakutia, Dagestan, Kabardino-Balkaria, Chuvashia, Karachay-Cherkessia, Tuva and Bashkortostan ( Russian Federation).

Nearly 32 feature, documentary and animated films were screened as part of the festival.

