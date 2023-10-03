Batik art works of Azerbaijan's Honored Artist on display in Latvia [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijan's Honored Artist Inna Kostina has demonstrated her batik art works in Latvia city of Liepaja.

Co-organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Latvia and Liepaja Museum, the exhibition "Silk Universe" brought together the Liepaja municipality representatives, cultural figures, journalists, as well as art connoisseurs, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the event, Liepaja Museum director Dace Karkla expressed satisfaction that the institution she heads is hosting an exhibition of renowned Azerbaijani artist.

She underlined that the current exhibition is an excellent opportunity for a deeper understanding of the Azerbaijani and Latvian cultures.

Liepaja Museum director expressed confidence that the exhibition will contribute to the further strengthening of cultural ties between Latvia and Azerbaijan.

The First Secretary of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Latvia Bakhtiyar Musayev, poke about Inna Kostina's art, noting that the artist's art works on the themes of Absheron and the Simurg bird, as well as kelagayi, unite major elements of Azerbaijani culture and identity.

He recalled that Traditional art and symbolism of kelagayi was included in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity on November 26, 2014.

Artist Inna Kostina informed the guests of the event about the exhibition. She stressed that the ideas expressed in the works presented at the exhibition reflect the spirit, customs and traditions, and spiritual values of the Azerbaijani people.

Over the past years, Inna Kostina has taken part in more than 250 various exhibitions. Inna Kostina is famous as an original painter as well as one of the best silk painting specialists on the batik technique.

Since 1987, her works have been represented at the museums and galleries in countries like Azerbaijan, Russia, Georgia, Italy and many others.

The artist also spoke about the kelagayi, which she worked on for 30 years.

Batik art works with the image of the Simurgh bird, kelagayi collection and beautiful landscapes aroused great public interest. The exhibition was widely covered by local media in Latvia.

On the same day, Inna Kostina gave a lecture to students of the Liepaja School of Music, Art and Design, where she shared her experience, spoke about Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage and batik art.

The exhibition will last until November 26.

