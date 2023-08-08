Azerbaijani People's Artist receives Honorary Diploma [PHOTOS]

8 August 2023 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Culture Minister Adil Karimli has received People's Artist Sakit Mammadov.

The minister congratulated the artist, who recently turned 65, and wished him new creative success, Azernews reports.

Sakit Mammadov was presented with an Honorary Diploma. At the meeting, it was noted that Sakit Mammadov has made important contributions to the development and recognition of Azerbaijani art worldwide.

His art pieces are in major art galleries and private collections around the world.

The biography of the Azerbaijani artist is included into the Encyclopedia 'People of our millennium' which is released with the support of the Presidential Administration of Russia, Federation Council, State Duma, UN and UNESCO information center.

Sakit Mammadov expressed his gratitude for the attention paid to his work and creativity.

At the meeting, ideas were exchanged on the development and promotion of national art.

---

