Azerbaijani mugham promoted at Globaltica 2023 [PHOTOS]

For the first time, Azerbaijani musicians have participated in Gdynia World Culture (Globaltica 2023) held in Gdynia, Poland.

During the festival, acclaimed tar and drum (naghara) players, director of the International Mugham Center, Honored Artists Sahib Pashazade and IMC soloist Kamran Karimov thrilled the audience with instrumental performance, Azernews reports.

Around 20 countries participated in the festival. The Azerbaijani musicians were the first, who performed at the festival's opening ceremony.

Their one-hour program at the Gdynia International Film Center was greeted with a storm of applause. The concert program included Azerbaijani mugham, tasnifs and other compositions.

The musicians were invited to join the festival last year during their solo concerts in Austria. The took part in the festival at the suggestion of the head of the Kult Eurasia organization Daniela Liberwird and a at the official invitation of the festival's organizing committee.

Note that Sahib Pashazade and Kamran Karimov as a tar and drum duet have successfully demonstrated national instruments at nine international festivals. Also, the musicians have performed more than 20 solo concerts in over 12 countries.

And the beginning of this success was laid by the Grand Prix (2017), won at Eastern Songs festival held in Uzbekistan.

Until today, Azerbaijani mugham has been promoted in the form of a trio (singer, tar, naghara) at festivals.

However, Sahib Pashazade and Kamran Karimov, promoting the Azerbaijani art of mugham in instrumental form (tar and nagara), managed to demonstrate the mysterious beauty of mugham in instrumental performance.

An exhibition "Uzbekistan - at the crossroads of the Silk Road" by Husnittin Aton, a photographer from Uzbekistan was organized as part of the festival.

The photographs taken in Azerbaijan aroused great interest among the exhibition visitors.

Recall that Globaltica 2023 is a summer festival, where multicultural events of various traditions and religions are held.

The main goal of the festival is to demonstrate multiculturalism, bringing traditions and cultures closer together.

The festival participants present the audience with music pieces inspired by their traditions, but "translated" into the modern environment for artistic and social communication.

Globaltica 2023 mainly focuses on music, but the festival also has a place for other arts such as literature and cinema.

Many forms of art are demonstrated as part of the festival, including photography and painting exhibitions, yoga, music and theater workshops.

---

