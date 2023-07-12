National film director invited as jury member to Russian film festival [PHOTOS]

12 July 2023 14:32 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani film director and producer Fariz Ahmadov has been invited as a jury member to the 17th International Film Festival named after Andrey Tarkovsky.

Zerkalo International Film Festival, named after Andrey Tarkovsky, is an annual film festival that has been held in the Russian city of Ivanovo since 2007, Azernews reports.

The festival program includes the International Feature Film Competition, special screenings, retrospectives, animation films, student films. Around 150 films are annually shown as part of the festival.

Speaking about the festival, Fariz Ahmadov stressed the importance of the event in the development of modern cinematography and regional cooperation in the field of cinematography.

The film director noted that the festival's program includes films, which didn't come out on the wide screen.

In total, about 100 films from more than 10 countries were screened at the festival this year.

The international competition featured 8 films from 12 countries. Over 9,000 spectators attended the events of the Zerkalo festival.

The film festival's Grand Prix went to Jaishankar Aryar's film Shivamma (India). In the nomination "Best Director" the prize was given to Babak Jalali for the film "Fremont" (USA).

The Special Jury Prize was awarded to Levan Koguashvili for the film "Brighton 4" (Georgia).

The awards were also presented in other categories.

