Adil Karimli highlights TikTok's growing impact on cultural promotion [PHOTOS]

2 June 2023

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli Adil Karimli has received TikTok Director for Government Relations in Eastern Europe Sergey Sokolov.

The sides discussed wide opportunities on the platform for promoting Azerbaijani art, forming a culture of behavior in social networks and posting digital content serving such purposes, Azernews reports.

"Modern digital platforms play a great role in society, especially in shaping the individual and public opinion. In this regard, the creation of new, interesting content and the improvement of its quality are activities that will be covered by several priority areas of the new cultural strategy. Supporting the creation of new high-quality digital content is one of the main tasks of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, and in this regard it is necessary to evaluate the possibility of using the TikTok platform in these directions," the minister said.

Adil Karimli added that recently there have been cases of abuse of the TikTok platform in many countries.

"Possibilities of a resource that can be useful are used to promote violence and spread negative tendencies, as a result, intolerance, aggression, and intellectual degradation increase," he said.

The minister emphasized the importance of close cooperation in order to resolve the above issues, further improve this platform and improve the quality of local content posted on it.

The guests informed the minister in detail about the mechanisms of activity and the legal framework of the TikTok platform.

They expressed their interest in cooperation to improve the quality of content related to Azerbaijani culture.

