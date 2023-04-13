Azerbaijani conductor shares details of his collaboration with Tatar Opera and Ballet Theater [EXCLUSIVE]

13 April 2023 12:19 (UTC+04:00)

Tatar Academic State Opera and Ballet Theater never ceases to amaze opera and ballet lovers with timeless masterpieces. The theater actively collaborates with acclaimed opera singers and renowned conductors.

Over the past years, Tatar Academic State Opera and Ballet Theater has established solid cooperation with the principal conductor and music director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev.

In his interview with Azernews, Ayyub Guliyev shares details of his collaboration with Tatar Academic State Opera and Ballet Theater.

Q: How did your collaboration with Tatar Academic State Opera and Ballet Theater start?

A: Me and Tatar Academic State Opera and Ballet Theater are bound together by close cooperation, which started in 2021. The theater stands behind countless cultural events in Kazan, including Rudolf Nureyev International Festival and Fyodor Chaliapin International Opera Festival. And I was lucky to be involved in both projects. I remember my very first appearance in Tatar Academic State Opera and Ballet Theater. I was invited to conduct Fikrat Amirov's "One Thousand and One Nights" at the Rudolf Nureyev International Festival of Classical Ballet. The ballet's new version was staged by chief choreographer of the Primorsky Stage of the Mariinsky Theater, Honored Art Worker of Russia, Eldar Aliyev. The opera brought together companies of the Primorsky Stage, as well as the orchestra and choir of the Kazan Opera and Ballet Theater. The ballet production was well received and rewarded with a long applause.

Q: What is remarkable about Tatar Academic State Opera and Ballet Theater?

A: Tatar Academic State Opera and Ballet Theater always gathers incredibly talented people. The theater actively cooperates with the leading soloists of the Bolshoi Theater, the Mariinsky Theater, the Mikhailovsky Theater and so on. The general director of the theater shows great attention to his foreign colleagues, involving very talented people in the theater's activities.

Q: What can you say about Fyodor Chaliapin International Opera Festival?

A: After the Rudolf Nureyev International Festival, I was invited to conduct Giuseppe Verdi's opera "Aida" as part of the Fyodor Chaliapin International Opera Festival. Three months later, the theater once again contacted me to participate in Gaetano Donizetti's opera "The Elixir of Love". After each performance, my collaboration with the theater has grown stronger and deeper. In February, I once again return to Kazan for Fyodor Chaliapin International Opera Festival, where I conducted Giuseppe Verdi's opera "Nabucco".When I returned, I once again received an invitation to the gala concert timed to the festival's closing. The concert was truly spectacular gathered basses of the Bolshoi Theater, the Mariinsky Theater, the Mikhailovsky Theater, beautiful female voices and the Symphony Orchestra. I got great pleasure from the fact that I performed with my colleagues Italian conductor Marco Boemi and Anton Krishanin. This concert was broadcast on Rossiya K TV Channel (Russia Culture) and left an unforgettable impression.

Q: How was your recent performance in Kazan? Are you planning to continue your collaboration with Tatar Academic State Opera and Ballet Theater?

A: Recently, I have been invited to conduct Ruggiero Leoncavallo's opera "Pagliacci". It is noteworthy that soloists of five opera theaters took part in this opera production, including the Mikhailovsky Theater, the Bolshoi Theater of Belarus, the Mariinsky Theater, St. Petersburg Opera Company and Tatar Academic State Opera and Ballet Theater. The opera was a full house and captivated the audience. Now I'm getting ready for my next tour to Kazan.This time, I will conduct Giuseppe Verdi's opera "Rigoletto".

