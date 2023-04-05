TURKSOY awards Azerbaijan's prominent novelist

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union Anar Rzayev has been awarded the Order of Honor of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) for his contribution to the literature of the Turkic world.

The awarding ceremony devoted to the writer's 85th anniversary took place within the first meeting of the TURKSOY Authors' Union, Azernews reports.

The Order of Honor was presented by TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev, one of the initiators of the TURKSOY to Anar Rzayev, one of the initiators of the TURKSOY Authors' Union.

The main goal of the union is to make it possible for authors living in the Turkic geography to get acquainted with each other, to identify common problems and to promote authors of the Turkic World and their works by carrying out various activities.

Recall that Anar Rzayev has previously received the highest state award of Uzbekistan – the Dustlik (Friendship) Order for long-term contribution to the development and promotion of culture and literature.

In March, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on awarding Anar Rzayev with the Emek Order of the 1st degree.

Azerbaijan's prominent novelist and playwright Anar Rzayev has greatly contributed to the national literature by adding a number of brilliant works to the word treasury.

In his works, the writer focuses on moral and philosophical issues such as life and death, kindness and humanity.

At the age of 22, Anar succeeded to publish his first two stories (1960).

His famous works include "Longing for the Holiday", "The Rain Stopped", "White Port", "A Person's Person", "The Sixth Floor of the Five-Story Building".

Anar also wrote the scripts for various movies including The Land. The Sea. The Fire. The Sky, The Day Passed and Dede Gorgud. Moreover, Anar was the scenarist and producer of the film The Life of Uzeyir.

In 1976, Anar was named Honored Art Worker of Azerbaijan. He is a holder of the Azerbaijan State Prize (1980) and Istiglal Order (1998).

---

