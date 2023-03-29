National Art Museum showcasing Chinese art in Baku

29 March 2023 15:27 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan National Art Museum invites art lovers to enjoy Chinese art on March 29.

Through the exhibition, the museum visitors have a chance to familiarize themselves with the rich collection of Chinese art, Azernews reports.

The exhibition themed "Chinese Art from the collection of the Azerbaijan National Art Museum of Art" will include traditional household items of a Chinese family to create a cozy atmosphere of a traditional Chinese house.

The event is co-organized by the National Art Museum, and the Culture Ministry in partnership with the Chinese Embassy in Azerbaijan.

Founded in 1937, the National Art Museum thrills art connoisseurs with the best examples of decorative-applied arts of western Europe.

The museum consists of two buildings standing next to each other. Over 3,000 items in 60 rooms are on permanent display at the museum and around 12,000 items are kept in storage.

Here, the museum visitors admire masterpieces of Italian, French, German, and Polish painters.

The second edifice, built in 1885 houses oriental art, represents particularly Persian, Turkish, Chinese, and Japanese art.

Russian art is represented by paintings of Karl Briullov, Aleksey Venetsianov, Vasily Vereshchagin, Isaac Levitan, Vladimir Makovsky, Valentin Serov, Vladimir Borovikovsky, Vasily Tropinin, Konstantin Korovin, and Ivan Shishkin. There are also restored samples of Russian avant-garde.

The works of Azerbaijani artists such as Mir Mohsun Navvab, Bahruz Kangarli, Tahir Salahov, Azim Azimzade, Salam Salamzada, Vidadi Narimanbayov, Mikail Abdullayev, Togrul Narimanbayov, and sculptor Omar Eldarov are also kept in the museum halls.

