Mexico's ancient architecture demonstrated for first time in Baku [EXCLUSIVE]

17 March 2023 17:46 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Mexico is a dream for any photographer, who enjoys traveling. The country is filled with incredible backgrounds that are rich in color and history.

For Azerbaijani photographer Aydin Sadigov, Mexico is one of his all-time favorite photography destinations. The photographer has recently presented a series of photos taken in this wonderful place, which boasts a rich architectural heritage and awe-inspiring natural wonders.

The exhibition is the fourth event organized within the photo project "Architectural masterpieces of the World".

"As part of the exhibition, I have demonstrated around 20 magnificent photographs that provide insight into the historical and architectural masterpieces of Mexico. I would like to note that Baku has previously hosted photo exhibitions dedicated to Mexico's remarkable sights. However, all of them highlighted the Mexican architecture of the later period. Unlike previous ones, this exhibition is the first photo project in Azerbaijan that demonstrates Mexico's ancient architecture," Aydin Sadigov told Azernews.

Recall that the "Architectural masterpieces of the world" was launched last November by Italy-Azerbaijan Design Center and acclaimed photographer, art-curator Aydin Sadigov at the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction.

The project features separate events including photo exhibitions and presentations on the architectural masterpieces of different countries.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz