Moulin Rouge musical captivates the audience [PHOTO]

23 February 2023 12:15 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Jam Group studio has delighted the Baku audience with the Moulin Rouge musical.

Natavan Guliyeva (Satine), Rasul Hasanov (Christian), Rasim Mustafayev (Duke), and Emin Huseynov (Harold Zidler) performed a magnificent show at the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater, Azernews reports.

The musical's adapted version was choreographed by Dilara Mursalova.

The storyline is based on a love story in Paris, where poor British writer Christian fell in love with Satine herself and must seduce the Duke in order to finance a real musical theater production on the Moulin Rouge stage. Satine falls in love with a talented poet, against the plan, involving him in the work on the production, but the owner of the cabaret, Harold Zidler, convinces her to bring the scam against the Duke to the end. But the rich Duke is also in love with Satine and threatens to kill the writer.

Speaking about the show, the project manager and director of the musical said that his project differed from the original.

"Our version is very different from the original, at least in presentation. And that's what bothered me the most. My production is based on a documentary dispute - a dialogue between Christian and Harold Zidler, blaming each other for the death of the person closest to both. Synthesis of storytelling styles is not always liked by the public, especially when they expect to see a cabaret. However, our fears were in vain. A storm of applause at the end of the performance inspired our team to new experiments," he added.

The audience was captivated by the choreography, stunning costumes, and scenery in the musical staged by Aziz Azizli. The fusion of such popular productions as Lady Marmalade, Tango de Roxane, and Show Must Go On left no one indifferent.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz