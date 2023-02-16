Young talents to perform colorful concert within Culture Ministry's program

16 February 2023 14:53 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Young musical talents will perform a colorful concert in Baku, Azernews reports.

The concert will take place at the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall under the project "New Names" on February 17.

Initiated by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture, the project contributes to the preservation of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage and the promotion of the performing arts. The initiative behind the project is to discover young and highly promising musicians.

This time, young musicians, winners of national and international competitions, J. Najafli, Z. Mammadov, and S. Bagirzada will please the audience with music pieces by prominent composers.

The musicians will be accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra under the baton of the Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov.

Notably, magnificent concert programs are being held as part of the "New Names" project. During the concerts, young talents are accompanied by the symphonic, chamber, and folk instrument orchestras.

Laureates of republican and international competitions Aisha Amrahova (qanun) and Huseyn Guliyev (tar) as well as the Azerbaijani State Orchestra of Folk Instruments stunned the audience with the previous concert.

The concert program included symphonic mugham Kurd-Ovshary, Fikrat Amirov's Azerbaijan Capriccio, and Haji Xanmammadov's Concerto No. 2 For Tar and Orchestra Concerto For Kamancha.

---

