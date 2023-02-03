Emin Adigozalov's film project named best at European Film Forum [PHOTO]

Emin Adigozalov's film project has been awarded at European Film Forum in Italy, Azernews reports via Cinex Film Production Company.

The film director received a cash prize (5,000 €) from Turkiye's TRT channel for My Magical World film.

My Magical World is the first Azerbaijani project presented within the First Cut Lab program as part of the East Meets West forum, organized by the Trieste International Film Festival.

The forum is a comprehensive program that supports film professionals in Europe and around the world.

Films from the First Cut Lab program often go on to have premieres at international Class A film festivals such as the Berlin, Venice, and Cannes festivals.

Along with Azerbaijan, eight film projects from Serbia, Brazil, Italy, Hungary, Slovenia, Belgium, and Croatia took part in the program.

Despite such fierce competition, My Magical World was recognized as the best film project.

According to the jury members, the decision was made to award the project with an interesting narrative composition, where the author uses a different genre approach to tell a seemingly classic story about two inseparable friends who are trying to be accepted by society in order to escape from their unfortunate situation.

The jury members expressed their hope that the cash prize will help to complete the shootings of the film, which has great potential to be successfully presented at festivals.

My Magical World tells about two childhood friends, Babek and Sahil, who perform in a village ensemble in Sabirabad District and dream of performing on a TV show in Baku. Babek falls in love with a waitress at a local cafe, after which he reconsiders his life priorities and makes a choice to leave his old life, friends, and family. At a certain point in the story, all dreams are shattered, friendship is tested, and the life of the ensemble members is changed forever. The story, which began as an innocent adventure, turns into a true human tragedy.

The film cast includes actors Jahangir Malikov, Kamil Nazim, Kamalya Israfilova Zemfira Abdul Samadova, and others.

The film project My Magical World is shot by Sineks and Ultra Production. My Magical World is produced by Maria Ibrahimova and Emil Najafov.

Elvin Adigozal is a well-known Azerbaijani director, who stands behind such films as Chameleon, Report from the Dark, A Film for Rana Xanum, and Bilasuvar that were screened at A list festivals such as Locarno, Busan, and Tallinn. My Magical World will be Elvin Adigozal's fourth feature film.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz