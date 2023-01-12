Azerbaijani designer inspires awe in Norwegian public [PHOTO/VIDEO]

12 January 2023 12:22 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani fashion designer Gulnara Xalilova continues to conquer the fashion world.

The famed designer left the Norwegian public in awe, showcasing elegant silk scarves and costumes with traditional Norwegian and Karabakh ornaments, Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

The exhibition "Northern Stories by CİZGİ" opened its doors at Deichmann Bjorvika cultural center in Oslo.

The large-scale event was co-organized by the Azerbaijani House in Oslo and the Council of Scandinavian Azerbaijanis.

Chairman of the Azerbaijani House in Oslo, Coordination Council of Scandinavian Azerbaijanis Ramil Aliyev, representatives of the Azerbaijani House in Oslo Arzu Rzayeva and Gunay Aliyeva as well as the Norwegian public attended the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

"For the second time, I present my fashion creations in Norway, a homeland of the outstanding archaeologist, traveler, and writer Thor Heyerdahl, who, after many years of research, came to the conclusion that the Vikings had come from Azerbaijan. In ancient times, they started their journey to Scandinavia from the territory of our country, said Gulnara Xalilova.

She also recalled her fashion collection "Kharibulbul and Karabakh", presented in Cosmopolite Concert Hall in Oslo in May 2022. In her collection, the designer reflected the traditions and features of Karabakh traditional costumes.

Gulnara Khalilova once again pleasantly surprised local fashionistas with beautiful gowns with Norwegian ornaments. They highly appreciated the fact that Norwegian ornaments were transferred on silk for the first time.

As a rule, Norwegian ornaments are traditionally reflected in knitted and embroidered suits and dresses.

Notably, Gulnara Xalilova's collections have been successfully exhibited at fashion weeks and international events in the USA, Britain, Sweden, Austria, Romania, Turkiye, Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Bulgaria, Norway, and other countries.

Xalilova is the author of a number of books dedicated to the traditions of clothing, including the history of Azerbaijan's national clothing, textbooks, and catalogs for higher education institutions.

She is a member of the Eurasian Ethno Designers Association.

