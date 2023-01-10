Heydar Aliyev Palace revives childhood memories in New Year [PHOTO/VIDEO]

10 January 2023 10:24 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The New Year is a wonderful holiday that revives childhood memories.

The Heydar Aliyev Palace has brought lots of joy and happiness to Baku residents, Azernews reports.

Both children and adults enjoyed a truly magnificent atmosphere during the interactive fairy-tale show.

Fairy-tale heroes, multiple songs, dances, and games added a special color to the holiday.

People's Artists Faig Agayev, Miri Yusif, and pop singers Murad Arif, Natavan Habibi, Azad Shabanov, and Nadir Rustamli congratulated the children on the New Year holiday and presented musical gifts.

The Heydar Aliyev Palace allocated free seats to the children of the participants of the Karabakh war, the families of the martyrs, residents of orphanages, and people with disabilities.

In conclusion, children took part in a photo session with Santa Claus and other fairy-tale heroes.

Notably, Azerbaijan met the New Year with fireworks at Baku Boulevard that started after the Clock Tower chimes midnight.

Every year thousands of people gather in the city center to view spectacular fireworks, Christmas markets, immersing everyone in the holiday atmosphere.

Photo Credits: Zaur Mustafayev

