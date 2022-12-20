Turkish Cinema Week sparkles great interest [PHOTO]

20 December 2022 16:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Turkiye Cinema Week has been held at Nizami Cinema, bringing together representatives of the Turkiye and Azerbaijani film sectors, who share experience and establish contacts between directors, actors, screenwriters, etc.

The event was co-organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Turkiye, and the Yunus Emre Institute Baku.

First Deputy Culture Minister Vagif Aliyev, Turkiye's Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Ahmet Misbah Demircan, and Turkiye's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci attended the opening ceremony.

In his speech, Vagif Aliyev praised the Azerbaijani-Turkiye partnership in the cinema industry. He expressed confidence that the films included in the program of the Turkiye Film Week would arouse great interest among the Azerbaijani audience.

Ahmet Misbah Demircan underlined that the two fraternal countries share each other's joys and sorrows.

He recalled that the events that took place in Karabakh 30 years ago were received in Turkiye with great sorrow, and the glorious Victory won in the 44-day Patriotic War gave a feeling of great joy.

Next, Semih Kaplanoglu's film Loyalty to Hasan was presented to the public. The film was named Best Foreign Language Film at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony.

Furthermore, cinema lovers watched such Turkish films as Miracle in Cell No. 7, Eren, Adanis: Sacred Battle, Life of Love, etc

Turkish cinema stars Ipek Tuzcuoglu, Didem Balchin, Ilker Aksum, Umut Karadag, and famous film directors Mustafa Kara, Mehmet Altinal, and Galip Gunel were invited to take part in the Turkish Cinema Week.

Within the event, Semih Kaplanoglu held a master class for cinema lovers in Baku.

Turkish actors Umut Karadag and Ipek Tuzcuoglu visited Baku State University (BSU).

They informed the students about the Turkish film industry, its development prospects, and the film industry's challenges.

Turkish Cinema Week aroused great interest among cinema lovers in Baku.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz