Baku hosts Azerbaijan Kids Fashion Show 2022 [PHOTO]

Badamdar Estates has hosted a children's competition and fashion show for young models, Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

Initiated by Star Kids Group, Azerbaijan Kids Fashion Show 2022 aims at revealing the creative abilities of young talents in the fashion industry and their public presentation, followed by the participation of the best young models in international competitions. The project organizer is Star Kids Group director Aygun Aliyeva.

The jury was headed by fashion designer, Associate Professor of the Azerbaijani State University of Culture and Arts, Honored Art Worker Faxriyya Khalafova.

Among the members of the jury were also public and cultural figures, and representatives of the fashion industry, including, the chairman of the NGO Association of Women Entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan, TV presenter and public figure Haji Nuran Huseynov, singer Elnur Mammadov, fashion designer Yegana Sadihova, businesswoman Ilaha Aliyeva and Kids Best Model 2022 winner Fatima Mammadova.

The competition was held among young models from 4 to 14 years old.

Around 114 young models, including 64 girls and 50 boys, appeared on the catwalk in stunning costumes from 18 fashion designers. Young models were awarded in various categories.

