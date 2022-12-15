EMIN gets his fourth Golden Gramophone Award

15 December 2022 13:57 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Russian Radio has handed Golden Gramophone Award to People's Artist Emin Agalarov (EMIN), Azernews reports.

Since 1996, Golden Gramophone Award has been considered one of the main awards in the Russian music industry.

EMIN was handed the Golden Gramophone for the hit On the Back Side, composed by Konstantin Nonikov.

National singer received the Russian Radio's award for the fourth time.

The singer has previously won the prize for the songs I live best of all, My girl and Let go and fly.

Emin Agalarov's interest in music began during his high school years in the United States.

After graduating from high school, he returned to Russia, where he continued composing songs.

In 2005, he began working with his vocal and music teacher, renowned Azerbaijani singer Muslim Magomayev, to whom he pays tribute in his concerts.

His first studio album, Still, was released in 2006, selling in the first six months 70,000 copies in Russia, and an additional 30,000 in CIS countries.

Emin's media appearances include BBC Breakfast, Extra, ITV's Daybreak, Fox, Entertainment Tonight, Pro 7, The Today Show, E!, among others.

He's been featured in The Sunday Times, The Sun, Bilt, Wall Street Journal, The Independent, GQ, Esquire, OK!, among others.

In 2016, Emin was awarded the Most Stylish Musician of the Year.

Over the past couple of years, Emin performed at large musical contests, including the Eurovision 2012, "Miss Universe 2013, the 2014 World Music Awards, and also the Olympic Games in Sochi in the same year.

He is also one of the organizers of the summer music festival "Zhara" which has turned into an annual gathering of celebrities.

In 2020, Emin Agalarov was awarded the title of the People's Artist of Azerbaijan and an honorary badge.

