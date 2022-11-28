Israeli pianist gives master class at Baku Music Academy [PHOTO]

28 November 2022 13:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Famous Israeli pianist Ilana Zalka-Rubinshtein gave a master class at the Baku Music Academy, Azernews reports.

The pianist provided insight into the stylistic features of composers, such as Johann Sebastian Bach, Felix Mendelssohn, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Frederic Chopin, and others.

The master class was attended by young talents, who were all listening intently.

In conclusion, the musician performed her own music piece Nocturne.

Recall that the Baku Music Academy regularly holds master classes for students.

In September, renowned pianists gave master classes at the academy.

Chevalier of the French Order of Arts and Letters Rena Shereshevskaya gave a number of recommendations to young musicians and shared her experience.

During the master class, students of the Bulbul Specialized Music School Ali Valiyev, Ravan Pashazada, Rashid Behbudov, and Ali Adigozalov performed musical pieces by Ludwig van Beethoven, Frederic Chopin, and Sergey Rachmaninoff.

French pianist Olivier Gardon also shared secrets of good performance with young pianists.

Speaking about the master class, he expressed the hope that he would contribute to increasing the knowledge of young Azerbaijani pianists.

The master class was attended by students of the Baku Musical Academy (BMA) Ayan Aslanova, Ilgara Talibova, Fidan Rashidova, BMA master's students Gunel Hajiyeva, and Narmina Ismayilova, who performed musical pieces by Sebastian Bach, Robert Schumann, Frederic Chopin, Johannes Brahms, and Franz Liszt.

Both master classes were organized during the 14th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival.

---

