Khatai Arts Center to host traditional watercolor exhibition

23 November 2022 15:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The Khatai Arts Center is pleased to announce a traditional watercolor exhibition, Azernews reports.

The exhibition, titled "Water and color harmony 2022" will open on December 3, showcasing 100 artworks from 76 artists.

The event is being organized with the support of the Culture Ministry, the Union of Azerbaijani Artists, the State Art Gallery, and the IWS Azerbaijan office. The exhibition will last until December 6.

Founded in 2012, the International Watercolor Society (IWS) has successfully integrated more than 100 branches worldwide.

Through its activities centered on watercolor promotion, the society aims to promote brotherhood and peace.

It also focuses on helping IWS branches develop affordable strategies for promoting art and watercolor in their own countries.

---

