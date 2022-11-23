Festival of Short Plays returns to City of Winds

23 November 2022 13:28 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The 4.4 Festival of Short Plays returns to the City of Winds on November 25-30, Azernews reports.

In a short period of time, this festival has managed to become one of the most popular cultural mass events in the country.

The main goal of the festival is to increase the number of dramatic performances.

In 2021, the 4.4 Festival of Short Short Plays gathered theater teams, including 1 state, 6 private, and 5 independent theaters.

Co-organized by the Culture Ministry and Teatro.az, the five-day festival featured theatrical productions, workshops, and panel discussions. The festival's theatrical performances mainly covered military topics.

The festival's second edition promises to be even more interesting.

Some 12 short plays out of 20 were included in the festival program, including six theater productions staged by Baku theaters and four by state theaters operating across districts of the country.

In addition to drama theaters, puppet theaters also submitted applications for the 2nd 4.4 Festival of Short Plays.

The festival program also included six out-of-competition performances.

During the festival days, Kote Marjanishvili State Academic Drama Theater (Georgia) will stage a play based on Leo Tolstoy's Kreutzer Sonata.

The rich festival program is not limited only to theater performances.

Within the festival, theater lovers have the chance to take part in various master classes, training, and panel discussions with the participation of famous theater experts.

The program of the event can be found on the festival website and social networks.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz