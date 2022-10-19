Pearls of Karabakh Cuisine project presented in Shusha [PHOTO]

19 October 2022 16:07 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

A project Pearls of Karabakh Cuisine has been presented in Shusha, Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

The project is a winner of the grant competition, organized by the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations, to mark a number of significant events including the Year of Shusha, the Day of Restoration of Independence (Oct 18), International Chefs Day (Oct 20) and the 30th anniversary of the World Association of Chefs' Societies (WACS).

Speaking at the event, president of the Azerbaijani National Culinary Association, the World Platform of Islamic Countries Culinary Societies (WICS), and WACS member, Honored Cultural Worker Tahir Amiraslanov noted that the 28 chefs attended the Second Karabakh War and played a role in the liberation of their native lands from invaders. Six of them became martyrs, they gave their lives for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

The book presentation of the same name and a series of events took place in a military unit.

The author of the book is Gulnara Alaskarova. Copies of the book were handed over to the library and canteen of the military unit, soldiers, and officers.

Around 36 culinary specialists held master classes on Karabakh cuisine for military culinary personnel in Shusha.

The servicemen were also treated to dishes of the Karabakh cuisine including Shusha pilaf, Karabakh kata, etc.

Servicemen-culinary specialists, as well as persons who took an active part in the work on the project, were awarded certificates.

