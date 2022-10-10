XAZART art symposium opens in Qalaaltı [PHOTO]

10 October 2022 12:04 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

XAZART art symposium has solemnly opened at Qalaaltı Hotel & SPA, Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

The project was organized by Leyla Khazary ArtGallery in partnership with Qalaalti Hotel & Spa and with the support of the Azerbaijani Culture Ministry.

XAZART art symposium opened in the resort area of ​​Qalaalti in Shabran on October 7.

At the opening, the director of Leyla Khazary ArtGallery, Leyla Khazari, noted that the primary purpose of the art symposium is to identify modern trends in fine arts with the participation of members of the public to popularize modern painting among a wide audience.

XAZART art symposium aims to revive the artistic life in the regions, develop the creativity of local talents, creative ties between the capital and the regions, and familiarize foreign guests of Qalaalti Hotel & Spa with the local art and cultural life of the country.

The participants in the symposium are talented artists, including Anar Huseynzada, Anar Yolchuyev, Diana Aliyeva, Eldar Babazada, Elnur Mahmudov, Abulfaz Farajoglu, Farhad Yalguzag, Inna Kostina, Mir Azer Abdullayev, Rafail Aliyev, Sanan Eynullayev, Tarana Seyid, Zohrab Salamzada, who are well-known to art lovers. Among the guests are famous artists working outside of Azerbaijan as well.

Each artist will bring his inner world and vision into art pieces and introduce them to the audience.

Different areas of painting, abstract and classical works will be showcased during the XAZART art symposium, which runs until October 15.

