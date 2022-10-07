Carpet Museum holds training program for General Secretaries & Representatives of National Commissions for UNESCO in African countries [PHOTO]

7 October 2022 15:24 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

ADA University, Azerbaijan's National Commission for UNESCO, and the Institute for Development and Diplomacy have jointly organized an event within the Training Program for General Secretaries and Representatives of National Commissions for UNESCO in African countries, Azernews reports, citing the Carpet Museum.

Director of the National Carpet Museum Shirin Malikova gave a speech on "Intercultural dialogue: Colorful Azerbaijan".

She informed the meeting participants about Karabakh's historical and cultural monuments, including the city of Shusha.

Shirin Malikova touched upon the destruction of monuments in Azerbaijan's territories that were occupied by Armenia for almost thirty years.

The museum director drew attention to the restoration works carried out in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from the Armenian occupation. After the event, the guests got acquainted with the museum exposition.

Shirin Malikova provided detailed information about Azerbaijani carpet art, the museum's history, activities, and rich collections.

In the end, the participants of the training program were presented with the catalog of the National Carpet Museum.

Recall that the training program, which started in Azerbaijan on September 24, is intended for the general secretaries and representatives of the National Commissions for UNESCO of 14 African countries.

