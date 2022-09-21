Heads of film studios from CIS nations discuss joint initiatives in Uzbekistan

By Laman Ismayilova

Heads of film studios of the CIS member nations have discussed the establishment of the International Creative Association of Film Organizations in Uzbekistan, Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

The meeting was organized within the 14th Silk Road Pearl Tashkent International Film Festival and Director of AzerbaijanFilm studio Nazim Huseynov represented the country.

The meeting discussed the charter and structure of the International Creative Association of Film Organizations. The sides also agreed to showcase films included in the golden collection of film studios.

Furthermore, heads of film studios also met with Polish film and theater director Krzysztof Pius Zanussi.

Over 300 cinematographers, directors, well-known artists, and experts in the cinema sector from 35 countries arrived in Tashkent to join the festival.

The Azerbaijani delegation included director of AzerbaijanFilm studio Nazim Huseynov, People's Artist Vagif Mustafayev, director and film critic Ayaz Salayev, directors and producers Oleg Safaraliyev, Asif Rustamov, Ilgar Najaf, People's Artists Gulyanag Mammadova, Gulyaz Mammadova.

Ayaz Salayev's Land and Ilgar Najaf's Sugra and her Sons films were screened within Days of Azerbaijani Cinema as part of the festival.

