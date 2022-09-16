Famous pop singers pay tribute to Azerbaijani martyrs [PHOTO]

16 September 2022 16:09 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Famous pop singers have paid tribute to Azerbaijani servicemen, who lost their lives as a result of the Armenian provocation, Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

Bahh Tee, Jony, ELMAN, Rauf & Faik shared publications on social networks honoring memories of martyrs.

Turkish celebrities Demet Akalin, Ozcan Deniz, Oguzhan Ugur, Shahan Gokbahar, Mert Ocal, and others also expressed their support for Azerbaijan.

The Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions during the night of September 13.

At night, Armenian sabotage groups mined land and supply roads linking the positions of the Azerbaijani army units in different directions, taking advantage of the area's steep topography and existing ravine gaps.

The clashes between the sides ensued as a result of the urgent efforts made by the Azerbaijani armed forces to quell these activities. As a result, Azerbaijan sustained 77 military losses, military infrastructure was damaged as well.

