Young artists stun Parisian art lovers [PHOTO/VIDEO]

7 September 2022 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's young talents have presented their pieces of art at Paris International Art Gallery, Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

The exhibition included works of art by Amina Guliyeva, Medina Abbasli, Tahir Garayev, Ali Asimli, Javad Asimli, Maryam Garayeva, Farah Hajizada, Medina Garayeva and Afruz Rahimova.

The exposition of works by Nigar Narimanbayova's students aroused great interest among Parisian art lovers.

Narimanbayova is a member of the Union of Artists of Azerbaijan and the International Association of Art.

Her paintings were stored in famous exhibition halls as well as in private collections.

Vice-president of the Association Dialogue France-Azerbaijan (ADFA) Aytan Muradova, cultural and art figures attended the event.

Famous gallery owner, publisher and artist Georges Levy presented certificates to young artists who arrived from Baku.

He congratulated young artists on the success and opening of their first exhibition in Europe.

As Narimanbayova noted, the audience was delighted with the talent of young Azerbaijani artists.

She stressed the importance of the exhibition adding that works by national artists will be exhibited in other prestigious galleries across France in the future.

The exhibition will run until September 12.

