National film director to hold master class in Tatarstan

6 September 2022 16:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani film director, People's Artist Ogtay Mirgasimov will hold a master class in Tatarstan, Azernews reports.

The master class on the theme Fundamentals of Natural Science and Modern Cinematography will be organized as part of the 18th Kazan International Muslim Film Festival.

The festival's main goal is the experience exchange of the workers in the sphere of culture and arts of Russia and Muslim countries of the neighboring and far-abroad countries, displaying the creative achievements of the Muslim cinematographers.

Azerbaijani films will also be screened in the framework of the festival scheduled for September 7-11.

The program "Russia - Islamic World" will feature Alisattar Guliyev's film "Olimpia".

Elvin Mirzoyev's film "Slave" will be screened in the "Turkic World" program.

Gulu Askarov's film "Fence" will be shown as part of the "Short-length feature films" program, while Elvin Ashirov's film "Where is your home" is included in the "Short-length documentaries" program.

The jury chairman will be Honored Artist of Russia and National Artist of Russia Vladimir Khotinenko.

The commission will also include writer, film director, film critic Hamid Benamra (Algeria, France), director and producer Anara Kashaganova (Kazakhstan), director, producer Amer Salmeen Al’ Murri (UAE), documentary film director, winner of the international film festivals Narges Abyar (Iran), director, winner of many prizes at festivals in India and other countries Haobam Paban Kumar (India), famous film critic, film expert, jury member of a numerous film festival Ihsan Kabil (Turkiye) and director, actress, producer Elham Shahin (Egypt).

