Renowned musicians to perform at Philharmonic Hall concert in support of war veterans

2 June 2022 15:02 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The State Philharmonic Hall will host a concert "Music of Karabakh Colors" within the framework of the "Four Seasons" project on June 23, Azernews reports.

The concert program will feature music pieces by contemporary composers including Frangiz Alizade, Elnara Dadashova, Jalal Abbasov, Adila Yusifova, Kamala Alizade, Pika Akhundova, and many others.

Honored Artists Farida Mammadova (soprano), Yulia Motorina (violin), Rena Rahimova (viola), laureates of international competitions, Saida Taghizade (piano), Stefano Muskaritolo (guitar), Umida Abasova (violin), Nezrin Aslanli (violin), Orkhan Huseynov (cello) will perform at the concert.

An exhibition and sale of works of fine art will be organized as part of the event.

The proceeds from the sale will be transferred to the YASHAT Foundation in order to support wounded veterans of the war and families of martyrs who protected Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

Set up in 2020, the foundation covers the needs of disabled employees of state bodies (authorities) or family members of the employees who lost their lives while participating in the elimination of the aftermath of the war.

The project is organized with the support of "BAKU" magazine, PASHA Holding, the Culture Ministry, and the Arts Council of Azerbaijan.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lamiva993