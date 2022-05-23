Loading...
Moscow seen as contesting with EU over control of Azerbaijani-Armenian peace talks17:55
OSCE hails Azerbaijani-Armenian leaders Brussels meeting17:48
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens17:40
Azerbaijan confirms some more COVID-19 cases17:38
Central Bank of Azerbaijan auctions notes17:32
North Korean leader congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Independence Day17:27
Azerbaijan continues to employ war-affected citizens17:18
Azerbaijan announces date of ticket sale for regular bus trips to Shusha and Aghdam17:06
Post-restoration view of Shusha historical Real School disclosed [VIDEO]17:00
Tajik designers present stunning outfits at AFW 2022 [PHOTO]16:41
Azerbaijan getting rid of unusable ammo as mine clearance op goes ahead in Karabakh16:23
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market16:02
VIII OIC Youth Entrepreneurship Forum was held in Kazan [PHOTO]15:45
Flying over 2,000 km distance, Turkish Akinci UCAVs land in Baku for TEKNOFEST festival [PHOTO]15:28
Country's best chefs named [PHOTO]15:10
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan set up expert council, set to be conducive to deepening ties [PHOTO]14:51
Baku hosts Best of City Awards ceremony [PHOTO/VIDEO]14:32
Pardon Issues Commission under President of Azerbaijan to hold regular meeting14:11
International Piano Festival starts in Baku [PHOTO/VIDEO]13:53
SCO chief sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev13:39
In historic Shusha city, MP signals imminent signing of peace deal between Azerbaijan & Armenia [PHOTO]13:34
Azerbaijan joins int'l transport, logistics expo in Rotterdam [PHOTO]13:16
Israeli agriculture minister travels to Jewish village in Guba [PHOTO]12:56
Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidium chairman congrats Azerbaijani president on Independence Day12:35
Azerbaijan, Korea eye exports, investments expansion co-op12:34
Azerbaijani, Turkish top diplomats discuss cooperation, regional issues on the phone12:15
Singaporean president congrats Azerbaijani leader on upcoming national holiday11:56
Azerbaijan Fashion Week unites fashion designers [PHOTO]11:51
Azerbaijan, Iran discuss prospects for railway sector co-op11:33
Azerbaijani president sends letter to Pope Francis [UPDATE]11:27
Azerbaijani currency rates for May 2311:14
Slovakia considers economic projects in Karabakh very promising area of co-op with Azerbaijan - ambassador10:55
Azerbaijan to place Texnikabank 's property for auction10:37
Azerbaijan to place Atrabank's property for auction10:19
In a visit to Finland, Azerbaijani diplomat discusses bilateral, regional issues10:00
Jordan's army kills four smugglers at border with Syria09:02
Canadian MP speaks in Kannada in Parliament, wins internet08:00
Press statement by Charles Michel following trilateral meeting with Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders [PHOTO]07:09
Iraq reports 90 hemorrhagic fever cases, 18 deaths22 May 23:25
Anadolu Efes become EuroLeague champions22 May 22:51
Erdogan talks to Swedish, Finnish leaders, discusses NATO bid22 May 22:13
President Ilham Aliyev holding meeting with EC President, Armenian PM in Brussels [PHOTO]22 May 22:06
Zelensky, Draghi discuss defense cooperation22 May 21:54
Russian Foreign Ministry publishes list of 963 US citizens barred from entering Russia22 May 21:17
Ahead of meeting Armenian premier, Azerbaijani leader, EC President mull peace process [PHOTO]22 May 21:15
Norway warns of possible monkeypox infections in Oslo22 May 20:47
Turkey confirms 1,264 daily COVID-19 cases22 May 20:16
Shanghai reopens some public transport, still on high COVID alert22 May 19:56
Iranian currency rates for May 2222 May 19:20
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for May 2222 May 18:43
Over 800,000 teens immunized with Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan22 May 18:15
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens22 May 17:44
Azerbaijan confirms 4 more COVID-19 case, 7 recoveries22 May 17:02
Georgian PM to participate in World Economic Forum in Davos22 May 16:03
Azerbaijan unveils amount of funds spent on restoration of country’s liberated territories last year22 May 15:38
President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Brussels for working visit22 May 15:11
Interest in business activity growing in Azerbaijan - Association of Small & Medium Enterprises & Clubs [PHOTO]22 May 14:55
Georgian religious reps visit liberated Shusha22 May 14:31
Azerbaijan, US have relations of great benefit – US diplomat22 May 14:00
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents review of events of last week22 May 13:38
Tens of thousands of people take to protest in Yerevan22 May 13:12
Turkish, Azerbaijani servicemen continue joint drills in Kars22 May 12:45
Georgia-Azerbaijan-Turkey format is important mechanism for multilateral cooperation22 May 12:19
Azerbaijani Army positions subjected to fire - MoD22 May 11:56
Azerbaijan creates favorable business and investment environment in industrial zones [PHOTO]22 May 11:42
King of Saudi Arabia congratulates President Ilham Aliyev22 May 11:20
Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia congratulates President Ilham Aliyev22 May 10:59
President of Uzbekistan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev22 May 10:45
OIC Secretary General congratulates President Ilham Aliyev22 May 10:32
Port of Baku enhancing international partnership22 May 10:19
Italy Azerbaijan's top trade partner22 May 10:00
Kyrgyzstan, Russia discuss bilateral trade and economic cooperation22 May 09:12
Russia halts its natural gas supplies to Finland22 May 08:34
Kazakh MPs to take part in sessions of Turkic countries’ PA in Kyrgyzstan22 May 08:00
Construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway to start in autumn21 May 23:58
Georgian, German FMs discuss EU membership application21 May 23:19
We won’t lecture, but want to boost India’s strategic autonomy, says French ambassador21 May 22:46
Sweden, Finland ties with PKK elements main problem in NATO bids: Erdogan21 May 22:15
WHO calls emergency meeting as monkeypox cases top 100 in Europe21 May 21:47
IMF 'corrects' maths, says India to be $5-trillion economy by FY2721 May 21:05
Blinken to travel to Japan from May 21-24 to discuss Ukraine, DPRK - State Department21 May 20:42
Turkey confirms UK lifted embargo on defense exports21 May 20:18
Denmark to open embassy in Georgia21 May 19:51
Iran, India call for strengthening bilateral ties21 May 19:12
Kyrgyz TezJet airlines to increase number of domestic flights21 May 18:43
Tajikistan, China discuss prospects for enhancing co-op21 May 18:19
Azerbaijani oil prices continue to increase21 May 18:00
Head of Azerbaijani State Service for Protection of Cultural Heritage holds meeting with ICCROM Director General21 May 17:54
Five+Six? Armenia presumes too much21 May 17:41
Country registers 1 new COVID-19 case, 5 recoveries21 May 17:32
Azerbaijan talks record high cyberattacks during 2020 Second Karabakh War21 May 17:29
Azerbaijani Electronic Security Service names number of virus-infected devices21 May 17:13
Azerbaijan holds joint meeting of its parliamentary committees in Shusha21 May 17:06
Azerbaijani working group holds meeting on MoD's communication strategy21 May 17:00
US President Biden's congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev yet another expression of attention to Azerbaijan - Azerbaijani MPs21 May 16:43
Azerbaijan names main cyberattacks in its internet segment21 May 16:25
Azerbaijan to place ATA Bank's property for auction21 May 16:07
Azerbaijan donated COVID-19 vaccines to four countries21 May 15:41
SOCAR to boost maximum production potential of Umid-1 platform21 May 15:24
Azerbaijan detains 6 citizens for attempting to illegally cross state border with Georgia21 May 15:02