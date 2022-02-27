By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts has opened an exhibition timed to the 30th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

The exhibition included works by the academy's teacher, talented artist Adalat Kara. Nearly 70 art pieces were showcased as part of the exhibition at the academy's Museum-Exhibition Complex.

The main purpose of the exhibition is to inform the public about the realities of the Khojaly genocide, to commemorate the victims of the tragedy. The exhibition was met with great interest among viewers.

On February 25-26, 1992, Armenian armed forces, directly supported by the 366th regiment of the former USSR, stationed at that time in the town of Khankandi in Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan attacked, from five directions, the town of Khojaly.

About 613 civilians, mostly women and children were killed in the massacre, and a total of 1,000 people were disabled. Eight families were exterminated, 25 children lost both parents, and 130 children lost one parent. Moreover, 1,275 innocent people were taken hostage, and the fate of 150 of them remains unknown.

---

